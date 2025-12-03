Miley Cyrus’ Red Carpet Ring Sets Off Engagement Buzz: Here’s What It Costs

Experts have provided varying estimates, reflecting differences in diamond quality and origin. Daniela Tarantino, Vice President of merchandising at Blue Nile, suggested that the ring could be worth between $300,000 and $450,000, describing it as a “4–5 carat modified cushion that’s bezel-set east-to-west” in line with current bridal trends. Other specialists, such as Reyne Hirsch from Worthy, estimated the retail value to be around $150,000 to $250,000.