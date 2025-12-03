Miley Cyrus’ Red Carpet Ring Sets Off Engagement Buzz: Here’s What It Costs

Miley Cyrus, 33, and musician Maxx Morando, 27, are engaged.
Jewellery experts praised the ring’s chunky, modern, minimalist design.
Miley debuted a bespoke gold engagement ring with a cushion-cut diamond.
American pop singer Miley Cyrus, 33, is reportedly engaged to musician Maxx Morando, 27, after four years of dating. While the couple has yet to officially confirm the reports, photos from the red carpet at the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles have fuelled engagement rumours.
The pair appeared together at the event on Monday, December 1. What caught everyone’s attention was a gold ring on the Grammy-winning singer’s hand.
Red carpet photos showed Miley resting her hand on Maxx’s chest, prominently displaying the gold ring. Their chemistry was evident, sparking widespread discussion on social media and across entertainment outlets.
People magazine later confirmed the engagement, citing a source.
The “Flowers” singer also shared a picture from the event on Instagram with the caption, “Baby, when we dream we dream as one.”
Jewellery experts have shared details about Miley’s bespoke engagement ring to US media outlets. Francesca Simons of Francesca Simons Consulting, representing designer Jacquie Aiche, explained that the ring features a cushion-cut diamond set on a thick, 14-karat yellow gold band. The ring’s chunky design has a modern, minimalist style that’s very popular in bridal jewellery.
Experts have provided varying estimates, reflecting differences in diamond quality and origin. Daniela Tarantino, Vice President of merchandising at Blue Nile, suggested that the ring could be worth between $300,000 and $450,000, describing it as a “4–5 carat modified cushion that’s bezel-set east-to-west” in line with current bridal trends. Other specialists, such as Reyne Hirsch from Worthy, estimated the retail value to be around $150,000 to $250,000.
Kristy Cullinane of Plum Diamonds noted that the diamond’s price can vary depending on whether it is mined or lab-grown. A lab-grown diamond might cost around $15,000, while a mined stone could exceed $200,000.
Cyrus and Morando’s relationship began at the end of 2021, starting from a blind date. Earlier, Miley told British Vogue that their romance “started a couple of summers ago,” and she described the age gap between them, six years, as something that works because they “just don’t take life too seriously.”
Over the years, the couple has maintained a low-key relationship, sharing glimpses of their life together without making frequent public statements.