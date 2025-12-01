  1. home
  2. News
  3. Maruti suzuki completes merger process with smg

Maruti Suzuki Completes Merger Process with SMG

The Appointed Date under the scheme is April 1, 2025 and as such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSI has been completed

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maruti Suzuki
info_icon

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said the scheme of amalgamation with Suzuki Motor Gujarat has become effective from today.

Consequent to the effectiveness of the scheme, there has been an increase in the authorised share capital of the company by an amount of ₹15,000 crore crore the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

"We would like to inform that the company has filed the certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary (SMG), into and with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and accordingly, the scheme becomes effective from today December 1, 2025," it stated.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The Appointed Date under the scheme is April 1, 2025 and as such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSI has been completed, it added.

Related Content
Related Content

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.15% up at ₹15,917.25 apiece on BSE.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×