Stock Markets Surge in Early Trade; Sensex Jumps 546 Points

"India’s outperformance continues aided partly by the weakness in Kospi and the general weakness in the chip trade. The continuing tapering of the FII outflows is another significant factor supporting the market. But the rally will not sustain unless it is supported by fundamental factors. The crash in crude to pre-war level is the strongest macro support to the economy and the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.