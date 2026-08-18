Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade As Crude Oil Jumps To $91 Per Barrel

"Two developments during the last several hours are likely to impact the market today,at least in the early hours of trading. One, Brent crude has again spiked above $91 on escalation of tensions between Iran and the US. Two, the US 10-year bond yield has increased to 4.73% and this is negative for FII inflows which had turned positive in July and August so far," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.