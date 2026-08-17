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Russia Hits Lakshmi Mittal’s Ukraine Steel Plant; 2 Dead, Operations Halted

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said the strike had damaged critical parts of its operations

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Reuters
Smoke rises in Kyiv during a Russian missile strike on August 16, 2026. Photo: Reuters
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Russia struck ArcelorMittal's Kryvyi Rih steel plant, killing two people and injuring 14

  • The attack damaged key power generation and blast furnace facilities, partially disrupting production

  • Ukraine responded with major drone strikes on the Moscow region, including a Wildberries warehouse

Russia launched a fresh wave of overnight attacks on Ukraine, hitting the country's largest steel plant in Kryvyi Rih and killing at least two people, while Ukraine mounted a major drone offensive targeting the Moscow region.

Operated by ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih and linked to steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal's global steel business, the plant was among the key industrial targets struck during the latest escalation, as per a report by Reuters.

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Ukrainian officials said two people were killed and 14 others injured in the attack on the plant in Kryvyi Rih, the home town of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the report said.

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ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said the strike had damaged critical parts of its operations.

"As a result of the attack, key production facilities in the power generation and blast furnace sectors have been damaged, and the plant’s production processes have been partially halted," ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said on Telegram, as per Reuters.

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Separately, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv early on Sunday triggered fires in at least two districts, Reuters reported, citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Three people were injured in the capital, according to the city's military administration.

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Drone attacks elsewhere in the Kyiv region injured three more people, including a child, regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said, according to Reuters.

Kyiv Targets Moscow and Russian Infra

Ukraine, meanwhile, launched what Russian officials described as one of its largest drone attacks on the Moscow region since the war began.

An 83-year-old man was killed, while several others were injured around Podolsk, Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said, as per Reuters.

A warehouse belonging to Wildberries, Russia's biggest online retailer, was also hit.

Ukraine has accused Wildberries of handling military-related goods and has targeted the retailer in recent weeks as part of its attacks on infrastructure supporting Russia's war effort.

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One person was also killed when a drone struck a bus near Belgorod, while Ukraine said it had hit a missile fuel production facility in Russia's Rostov region, as per Reuters.

NATO Shoots Down Drone Over Romania

In another development, Romania's defence ministry said a Spanish F-18 participating in a NATO air policing mission shot down a drone after it entered Romanian airspace.

The ministry did not identify its origin, although a NATO spokesperson said the drone appeared to be Russian, per the Reuters' report.

The incident marked the fourth reported drone incursion into Romanian territory this year, underscoring the risk of the conflict spilling beyond Ukraine's borders.

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