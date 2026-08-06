Impressive Market Debut For MV Electrosystems; Shares Jump Over 22 %

Shares of MV Electrosystems Ltd on Thursday listed with a premium of over 22% against the issue price of ₹425.
The stock started trading at ₹519, registering a jump of 22.11% from the issue price on the BSE. It further surged 37.88% to ₹586.
At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at ₹520, up 22.35%.
The company's market valuation stood at ₹1,588.67 crore.
The initial public offering of MV Electrosystems Ltd received a whopping 188.85 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday, driven by an overwhelming response from investors.
The IPO, priced at ₹400-425 per share, was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Thursday last week.
The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to ₹290 crore.
The proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilised for business expansion and other corporate purposes, as outlined in the offer document.
Mumbai-based MV Electrosystems is engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock.