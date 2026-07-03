Sensex Rises Over 550 Points, Nifty Tops 24,300 As IT, Metal Stocks Lead

Among sectoral indices, all except Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank traded in the green. Nifty Metal rose 1.63% to lead the gains, followed by Nifty IT, which advanced 1.45%. The broader market also remained firm, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.