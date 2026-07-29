Why Did Sensex Jump 889 Points Today? Key Factors Driving The Market Rally

Sensex surged 889 points and Nifty crossed 24,250 as IT and metal stocks led a broad-based rally.
FII buying and easing market volatility boosted investor sentiment ahead of the Fed policy decision.
The IT index extended its winning streak, while the rupee strengthened on improving risk appetite.
Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex soaring nearly 900 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 24,250 mark as buying in IT and metal stocks, renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and easing market volatility boosted sentiment.
The Sensex climbed 888.68 points, or 1.16%, to close at 77,654.60, while the Nifty 50 advanced 264.85 points, or 1.1%, to 24,250.20.
Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 2,460 stocks advancing, 1,597 declining and 177 remaining unchanged. Broader markets also participated in the rally, with both the midcap and smallcap indices gaining nearly 1% each.
IT, Metal Stocks Lead The Rally
The Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices emerged as the top sectoral gainers, rising between 2% and 3%.
Infosys was the biggest gainer on the Nifty 50, rising around 4%, while Coforge gained 3.6%. Among metal stocks, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries gained between 2% and 3.1%, lending further support to the benchmark indices.
Swiggy topped the Nifty 200 index with a gain of nearly 7%, while Tata Investment Corporation rose 5%. In the Nifty 500, Paradeep Phosphates surged 11% after reporting a 24% year-on-year rise in consolidated June-quarter net profit, while Firstsource Solutions gained more than 10%.
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On the other hand, Phoenix Mills was the biggest loser in the Nifty 200, falling over 4%.
The IT index has now gained 8.5% over the last three sessions, extending its strong July rally. Market participants believe investors are rotating into India's software companies as enthusiasm for global artificial intelligence-linked semiconductor stocks cools. Jefferies recently upgraded the Indian IT sector to "Neutral", saying a reversal of the AI trade could provide tactical upside for the sector.
FII Buying, Lower Volatility Support Sentiment
Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after four sessions of selling, purchasing shares worth ₹755 crore, according to provisional data.
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Meanwhile, India VIX declined more than 4%, indicating easing concerns over near-term market volatility.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said India's diversified market structure is becoming increasingly attractive as investors unwind crowded AI trades globally.
"Given India's diversified market structure, the case for FII inflows is strengthening with the unwinding of crowded AI trades. Meanwhile, despite the intraday uptick in crude prices driven by renewed tensions in West Asia, the broader decline in oil prices over the week has eased inflation concerns and reinforced optimism around the growth outlook and reduction in operational costs," he said.
Nair added that stronger-than-expected industrial production data and renewed risk appetite helped sustain buying throughout the session, particularly in IT and metal stocks.
Fed Decision In Focus; Rupee Gains
Investor attention now shifts to the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day. Markets broadly expect the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged, with investors closely watching its commentary for clues on the future policy path.
The Indian rupee also strengthened during the session.
Jateen Trivedi, Vice President – Research Analyst (Commodity and Currency) at LKP Securities, said the rupee appreciated 0.11% to around 95.62, supported by sustained buying in domestic equities and improving foreign investor sentiment.
He added that easing crude oil prices in recent sessions had supported the domestic currency, although a modest rebound in oil prices during the day limited further gains. According to Trivedi, the rupee will continue to take cues from crude oil prices, the US Dollar Index, FII flows and global risk sentiment, and is expected to trade in the 95.25–95.95 range in the near term.