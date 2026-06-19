  1. home
  2. News
  3. Sensex tumbles 786 points in early trade after five day rally as it stocks drag

Sensex Tumbles 786 Points in Early Trade After Five-Day Rally as IT Stocks Drag

Heavy selling in Infosys, TCS and other IT majors dragged benchmarks lower after a five-day rally

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
Sensex Tumbles 786 Points in Early Trade After Five-Day Rally as IT Stocks Drag
info_icon

  • Sensex fell 786.58 points to 76,624.90 and Nifty slipped 210.95 points to 23,959.80.

  • Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the biggest losers, while NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Trent and Power Grid gained.

  • The BSE IT index dropped 5.38% after Accenture cut its revenue growth guidance.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a five-day rally, dragged by heavy selling in IT firms following revenue growth guidance cut by Accenture.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 786.58 points to 76,624.90 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 210.95 points to 23,959.80.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys dived over 8%, Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 6%, Tech Mahindra traded 5% lower and HCL Tech declined 4.9%. HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Trent and Power Grid were among the winners.

The BSE IT index dropped 5.38%.

"Guidance cut by Accenture has triggered sell-off in Indian IT majors’ ADRs (American Depositary Receipts)," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.93% lower at $79.11 per barrel.

Stock Markets Extend Winning Run to 3rd Day on US-Iran Peace Deal; Sensex up 544 pts - null
Stock Markets Extend Winning Run to 3rd Day on US-Iran Peace Deal; Sensex up 544 pts

BY PTI

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted marginally higher.

US markets ended higher on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,025.20 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Related Content
Related Content

Benchmark equity indices ended in positive territory on Thursday, rallying for the fifth straight session.

The Sensex climbed 254.36 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 77,409.98. The Nifty edged higher by 82.30 points, or 0.34%, to end at 24,168. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×