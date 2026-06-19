Sensex Tumbles 786 Points in Early Trade After Five-Day Rally as IT Stocks Drag

Sensex fell 786.58 points to 76,624.90 and Nifty slipped 210.95 points to 23,959.80.
Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the biggest losers, while NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Trent and Power Grid gained.
The BSE IT index dropped 5.38% after Accenture cut its revenue growth guidance.
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a five-day rally, dragged by heavy selling in IT firms following revenue growth guidance cut by Accenture.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 786.58 points to 76,624.90 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 210.95 points to 23,959.80.
From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys dived over 8%, Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 6%, Tech Mahindra traded 5% lower and HCL Tech declined 4.9%. HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.
NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Trent and Power Grid were among the winners.
The BSE IT index dropped 5.38%.
"Guidance cut by Accenture has triggered sell-off in Indian IT majors’ ADRs (American Depositary Receipts)," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.93% lower at $79.11 per barrel.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted marginally higher.
US markets ended higher on Thursday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,025.20 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Benchmark equity indices ended in positive territory on Thursday, rallying for the fifth straight session.
The Sensex climbed 254.36 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 77,409.98. The Nifty edged higher by 82.30 points, or 0.34%, to end at 24,168.