Stock Markets Down In Early Trade Dragged By Rising Crude Oil Prices

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹17.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. "Overnight, Wall Street retreated after recent record highs as investors reduced exposure to risk assets amid renewed concerns over energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty. The rise in crude oil prices followed growing doubts over the pace and outcome of diplomatic negotiations involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, reviving concerns that disruptions to one of the world's most critical energy corridors could persist for longer than previously anticipated," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.