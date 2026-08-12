Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices

"Overnight cues from Wall Street were subdued, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each declining about 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%, as investors turned cautious ahead of Wednesday's US consumer price inflation data and amid the continuing stalemate between Washington and Tehran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.