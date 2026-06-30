Stock Markets Decline in Early Trade Amid Uncertainty Over US-Iran Negotiations

Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks.
Foreign investors sold equities worth ₹1,350.10 crore on Monday.
IT stocks led losses, while Brent crude traded lower at $72.74 per barrel.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Tuesday amid uncertainty over the next round of US–Iran negotiations in Doha.
Fresh foreign fund outflows and decline in blue-chip IT stock also weighed on the sentiments.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 103.95 points to 76,624.42 in early trade, paring its opening gains. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 40.10 points to 23,908.80.
From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the major laggards.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,350.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.56% lower at $72.74 per barrel.
"Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautious bias as investors closely monitor renewed geopolitical tensions ahead of the next round of US–Iran negotiations. Investor attention is now firmly focused on the upcoming negotiations in Doha, with hopes that diplomatic progress will help ease regional tensions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.
US markets ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite surging 2.07% and S&P 500 climbing 1.18%.
On Monday, the Sensex declined 372.10 points, or 0.48%, to settle at 76,728.37. The Nifty dropped 109.75 points, or 0.46%, to end at 23,946.25.