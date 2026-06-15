Bharti Airtel Tightens Hold on Airtel Africa With New Share-Swap Deal

Bharti Airtel has received overwhelming shareholder approval for its Airtel Africa stake consolidation transaction.
The deal will raise Airtel’s effective holding in Airtel Africa to nearly 79% through a cashless share swap.
The company said the move will strengthen its long-term Africa strategy without adding debt or requiring cash outflow.
Bharti Airtel has secured overwhelming shareholder approval for its proposed Airtel Africa stake consolidation deal, a move that will raise its effective holding in the telecom business to nearly 79% and strengthen its long-term Africa strategy.
In an exchange filing, the telecom major said the proposal received support from nearly 100% of shareholders, including public and institutional investors, signalling strong confidence in the company’s strategic roadmap and governance standards.
The transaction involves Bharti Airtel issuing equity shares to Indian Continent Investment Limited, a promoter group entity, in exchange for its 16.31% stake in Airtel Africa.
Deal Structured As Cashless Share Swap
The company also shared voting details from the EGM, stating that 970,485 shareholders were on record as of June 5, 2026, while the meeting was attended virtually by 13 promoter group shareholders and 228 public shareholders.
Airtel said the transaction has been structured as a cashless share swap, allowing the company to increase its stake in Airtel Africa without any additional debt or cash outflow.
The company added that the deal would simplify the group’s shareholding structure while increasing its economic interest in one of its key international businesses.
Airtel Africa Remains Key Growth Bet
Commenting on the development, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said, “Airtel Africa is central to our growth strategy and is well positioned to deliver robust performance with an increasing contribution to our consolidated revenues.”
Mittal said the strong shareholder backing reflects investor confidence in the company, adding that the structure of the transaction allows Airtel to pursue expansion while maintaining financial flexibility.
“Structured as a share swap, India’s largest ever transaction preserves capital strength for Airtel’s core operations and future growth ambitions,” he said.
Airtel Africa has emerged as an important contributor to the company’s performance. In the March 2026 quarter, Bharti Airtel reported 15.6% growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 55,383 crore, supported partly by a 40% jump in revenue from its Africa business.