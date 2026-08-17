Regaal Resources Posts 47% Rise In Q1 Profit On Higher Margins

Maize-based specialty product manufacturer Regaal Resources has reported a 47% jump in first-quarter net profit to ₹13.32 crore, helped by rise in value-added margins.
Net profit stood at ₹9.06 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Total income fell to ₹202.57 crore from ₹247 crore, while expenses dropped to ₹185 crore from ₹235 crore.
The company's value-add margin rose 1,477 basis points to 39.8%, aided by a lower contribution from trading income, Chairman and Managing Director Anil Kishorepuria said.
Maize crushing volumes climbed 7.6% to 69,689 tonnes from 64,770 tonnes a year earlier.
Exports accounted for 10.4% of revenue, more than double the 4.9% share a year ago.
During the quarter, Regaal doubled its crushing capacity to 1,650 tonnes per day from 825 tonnes, commissioned a 180-tonne-per-day liquid glucose plant and a 50-tonne-per-day maltodextrin powder facility, and expanded its co-generation power capacity to 15.8 megawatts from 7.1 megawatts.
"We expect the benefits of these investments to begin reflecting from the second quarter onwards, through higher utilisation and improved operating efficiencies," Kishorepuria said.
The company said it plans to expand its value-added portfolio with modified starch products, including dextrose anhydrous, dextrose monohydrate and hydrol.