Vizag Airport’s Last Flight Takes Off: What Changes After 64 Years

Visakhapatnam Airport has ended its scheduled commercial flight operations, marking the close of an important chapter in the history of civil aviation in the city. The airport’s last commercial departure was IndiGo flight 6E 2018 to Delhi, which took off at 10:45 pm on August 16.
From August 17, commercial passenger services have shifted to Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, which will now serve as the primary airport for the Visakhapatnam region.
Bhogapuram Airport Begins Commercial Operations
The first commercial flight at the new airport arrived from Hyderabad on Monday, operated by IndiGo. It was followed by an Air India Express service from Bengaluru.
The airport’s IATA code, VTZ, was also transferred from Visakhapatnam Airport to Bhogapuram from 12:01 am on August 17.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu formally marked the beginning of commercial operations by handing boarding passes to passengers and flagging off the first flight.
Naidu described the development as a significant milestone for North Andhra Pradesh, saying the new airport would create opportunities for the region and open a new chapter in its aviation infrastructure.
The shift follows a Ministry of Civil Aviation notification stating that scheduled commercial flights at the Visakhapatnam Civil Enclave would cease once operations began at Bhogapuram.
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What Happens To Visakhapatnam Airport?
Although scheduled passenger services have moved out, Visakhapatnam Airport has not become completely inactive.
The airport will continue to be used for general aviation and private flights following the transfer of commercial operations.
The Airports Authority of India’s Visakhapatnam Airport director had earlier informed passengers that all flight movements would shift to Bhogapuram from 12:01 am on August 17.
In a farewell message, airport director N Purushottam acknowledged the employees, stakeholders and partners who supported the airport during its years of commercial operations.
A Wartime Airstrip With A Long History
Visakhapatnam Airport traces its origins to the Second World War, when an airstrip was constructed for the Royal Air Force.
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The facility briefly opened for civil aviation in 1962 before regular commercial services resumed in 1976.
The Indian Navy began aviation operations from the site in December 1972. Additional naval facilities, including a helipad and hangars, were subsequently developed.
In 1986, the Indian Navy took ownership of the airport from the Airports Authority of India, and the facility was designated as Naval Air Station Visakhapatnam. It was later renamed and formally commissioned as INS Dega on October 21, 1991.
The airport continued to expand through the 21st century but suffered extensive damage during Cyclone Hudhud. Following the cyclone, authorities agreed to shift civilian aviation operations to Bhogapuram in phases.
How To Reach Bhogapuram Airport
Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is located near Bhogapuram, around 25-30 km from Vizianagaram and approximately 45 km northeast of Visakhapatnam.
The airport is connected to the region through National Highway 16.
Its passenger terminal covers around 77,342 square metres and has an annual handling capacity of approximately six million passengers. The airport has a single runway.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new airport on August 1, around two weeks before commercial services officially began.
With the transfer now complete, Bhogapuram takes over scheduled commercial aviation for the Visakhapatnam region, while the historic airport at Visakhapatnam continues to serve a more limited aviation role.