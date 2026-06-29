Stock Markets Decline in Early Trade Amid Renewed Flare-Up in Geopolitical Tensions

"Indian equity markets are expected to trade on a cautious note following a renewed flare-up in geopolitical tensions after fresh military exchanges between the US and Iran. "Although both sides have reportedly agreed to halt further attacks following the latest escalation, the developments have reintroduced an element of uncertainty into global financial markets and are likely to keep investor sentiment guarded in the near term," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.