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Stock Markets Decline as Renewed Geopolitical Tensions Unnerve Investors; Sensex Drops 370 Pts

Benchmark equity indices closed lower on Monday as renewed hostilities between the US and Iran and higher crude oil prices dampened investor sentiment

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Stock Markets Decline as Renewed Geopolitical Tensions Unnerve Investors; Sensex Drops 370 Pts
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sensex fell 372.10 points, while Nifty declined 109.75 points.

  • Rising US-Iran tensions and higher crude oil prices weighed on markets.

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank was among the top losers after its CEO exit announcement.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday as renewed hostilities between the US and Iran and rising oil prices unnerved investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 372.10 points, or 0.48%, to settle at 76,728.37. During the day, it tanked 478.72 points, or 0.62%, to 76,621.75.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 109.75 points, or 0.46%, to end at 23,946.25.

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From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 3.24% after the firm said its MD and CEO, Ashok Vaswani, will quit upon completion of his three-year tenure and will not seek re-appointment when his current term ends on December 31, 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were also among the laggards.

In contrast, Eternal, Trent, Bharat Electronics and NTPC were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.51% to $73.09 per barrel.

"Geopolitical tensions escalated sharply over the weekend as the US and Iran exchanged attacks over the Strait of Hormuz before agreeing to halt hostilities and renew talks, keeping losses in check, but raising serious questions over the deal's durability and heightening the risk of a breakdown, leaving headline risk and volatility deeply embedded in market reactions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Stock Markets Decline in Early Trade Amid Renewed Flare-Up in Geopolitical Tensions - null
Stock Markets Decline in Early Trade Amid Renewed Flare-Up in Geopolitical Tensions

BY PTI

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi settled lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended in positive territory.

Markets in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals.

US markets ended marginally lower on Friday.

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Stock markets were closed on Friday for Muharram.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹383.76 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the Sensex settled 109.25 points, or 0.14%, higher at 77,100.47. The Nifty rose by 34.35 points, or 0.14%, to end at 24,056.

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