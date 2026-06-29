Stock Markets Decline as Renewed Geopolitical Tensions Unnerve Investors; Sensex Drops 370 Pts

"Geopolitical tensions escalated sharply over the weekend as the US and Iran exchanged attacks over the Strait of Hormuz before agreeing to halt hostilities and renew talks, keeping losses in check, but raising serious questions over the deal's durability and heightening the risk of a breakdown, leaving headline risk and volatility deeply embedded in market reactions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.