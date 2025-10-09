Small Payments Through Smart Glasses, UPI-based Cash Withdrawals: How RBI’s New Digital Payment Features Will Make Transactions Easier

What is the Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication System?

From now, setting or resetting UPI PINs within UPI apps can be directly done through Aadhaar-based Face Authentication. This feature replaces the need for debit card or OTP-based verification, thereby making onboarding faster, easier and more inclusive, especially for first-time users and senior citizens. In addition to that, it enables facial verification without the need for OTPs or card details.