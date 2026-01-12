Bank Holiday on January 12: Are Banks Open or Closed in Your State Today? Check Here

Banks in West Bengal are closed on Monday, 12 January, to mark Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary
Major banks including SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have shut branches as per RBI calendar
The 12 January holiday applies only to West Bengal, while banks elsewhere remain open and operational
Banks in West Bengal remain shut on Monday, 12 January, as the state marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The holiday applies to both public and private sector banks operating within the state.
Leading lenders, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, are not offering in-branch services today. The closure is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s official bank holiday calendar, which serves as the reference for banking operations nationwide.
It should be noted that 12 January is a state-specific holiday. Bank branches in other states and Union Territories are open and functioning normally, with no disruption to routine banking services outside West Bengal.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) finalises bank holidays based on national observances and regional events. While national holidays lead to closures across the country, regional holidays apply only to the states where they are officially recognised.
Swami Vivekananda Legacy
India is observing the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on 12 January, a day that carries deep cultural and historical significance. Widely regarded as a visionary thinker, Swami Vivekananda played an important role in shaping modern Indian philosophy.
He consistently stressed the importance of youth participation in nation-building and believed that self-confidence was key to progress.
January Bank Holidays
As per the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar, the remaining bank holidays in January are as follows:
14 January – Banks closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on account of Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu
15 January – Banks closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Sikkim due to Pongal and Makara Sankranti
16 January – Banks closed in Tamil Nadu for Thiruvalluvar Day
17 January – Banks closed in Tamil Nadu for Uzhavar Thirunal
23 January – Banks closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and Saraswati Puja
26 January – Banks closed across India for Republic Day
Digital Services Available
While bank branches are closed in West Bengal today, essential banking services remain accessible. Digital channels continue to operate without interruption.
Customers can still withdraw cash from ATMs and use services such as Unified Payments Interface transactions, mobile banking and online banking platforms for routine financial needs, including transfers and bill payments.