Apple’s iPhone Exports from India Cross ₹2 Tn Mark in 2025, a First-Ever Milestone

Apple’s iPhone exports from India crossed ₹2 trillion mark in 2025 for the first time, rising about 85% from the previous year.
The surge was driven by production-linked incentives and a growing shift of Apple’s manufacturing and supplier base to India.
Increased participation by Indian companies is boosting local value addition.
Apple's exports of iPhones from India crossed ₹2 trillion ($23 billion) in 2025, marking the first time the tech giant has reached this level of overseas shipments from its Indian production hub, Business Standard reported. This figure is a significant 85% jump compared with January-December 2024 and highlights India’s growing role in global electronics manufacturing.
Apple’s expansion in India has been closely tied to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, introduced by the Indian government to boost local manufacturing and exports, the report added.
Since starting production in India in 2021, delayed slightly by the pandemic and border tensions with China, Apple’s iPhone exports have reportedly surged year after year, rising from ₹8,800 crore in 2021 to ₹1.1 trillion in 2024 before reaching the ₹2 trillion mark in 2025.
The PLI scheme has incentivised Apple and its contract manufacturers to ramp up production for both domestic use and exports, helping smartphones become one of India’s top export categories.
Exports of mobile phones grew 127-fold to ₹2 lakh crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from ₹1,500 crore in FY15, according to government data. In the first five months of FY26, India’s smartphone exports crossed the ₹1 lakh crore milestone, a 55% rise against the prior corresponding period wherein it was ₹64,500, majorly catalysed by the PLI Scheme.
Apple initially began manufacturing in India with two Taiwanese contract makers, Wistron and Foxconn, following the launch of the PLI scheme. However, in recent years the company has increasingly integrated Indian firms into its supply chain, the report further said.
The Tata Group was the first major Indian partner, taking over Wistron’s Karnataka iPhone plant in 2023 and later acquiring a significant stake in Pegatron’s facility in Tamil Nadu, Businnes Standard highlighted.
Since 2024, multiple Indian component makers, including Motherson, Hindalco, Wipro Pari, Jabil, Aequs, SFO Technologies and Bharat Forge, have joined as suppliers.
Domestic value addition in smartphones climbed to 19% by mid-2025, up from single-digit levels when manufacturing began, though it still trails China’s 40-45% level achieved over nearly two decades, the report stated citing data from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
The government recently launched the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) to further boost local production of parts and lift value addition to nearly 30% over the next four years. Several Apple suppliers are participating in the new scheme, which is also expected to drive component exports alongside finished device shipments.
With expanded production capacity and a broader supplier base, India is emerging as a key manufacturing hub for premium electronics, helping reduce dependence on traditional centres like China.
Recently, Apple also highlighted a supply-chain shift toward India. Its CEO Tim Cook announced that iPhones destined for the American market are increasingly being manufactured in India, with the aim of sourcing most or eventually all US-bound units from India.