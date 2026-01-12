Apple’s iPhone Exports from India Cross ₹2 Tn Mark in 2025, a First-Ever Milestone

Exports of mobile phones grew 127-fold to ₹2 lakh crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from ₹1,500 crore in FY15, according to government data. In the first five months of FY26, India’s smartphone exports crossed the ₹1 lakh crore milestone, a 55% rise against the prior corresponding period wherein it was ₹64,500, majorly catalysed by the PLI Scheme.