NHAI Says it Sets 4 Guinness World Records

On January 6, NHAI said it made two Guinness World Records near Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh

PTI
NHAI Says it Sets 4 Guinness World Records
State-owned NHAI on Sunday said it has set four Guinness World records on the under-implementation Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor of NH-544G.

On January 6, NHAI said it made two Guinness World Records near Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

First was the record for the longest continuous laying of bituminous concrete, covering 28.89 lane km or a 3-lane wide 9.63 km long section within 24 hours.

The second record was created for continuous laying of the highest quantity of 10,655 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete in 24 hours.

According to a statement, both records were established for the first time globally under the six-lane National Highway project on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

Building further on this momentum, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said two additional Guinness World Records were created on January 11.

These include the continuous laying of 57,500 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete and a record for continuous paving of 156 lane km or 3-lane wide 52 km long section, surpassing the previous world record of 84.4 lane km or 2-lane wide 42.2 km long section.

These record-setting feats were executed across Package-2 and Package-3 of the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, it added.

The 343 km long, access-controlled six-lane Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor has been designed for a safe, high-speed, and scenic travel experience. It features 17 interchanges, 10 wayside amenities, a 5.3 km long tunnel, and around 21-km section of the corridor passes through a forest area.

×