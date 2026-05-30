Shipping Minister Launches Port Performance Index

Sonowal launched LPPI for FY25 and 4 digital initiatives at JNPA's 37th Foundation Day in Mumbai
LPPI under Sagar Aankalan benchmarks ports on dry/liquid bulk & container cargo using turnaround time, dwell time, berth output indicators
4 DGS initiatives: 24x7 grievance module on e-Navik, ship registration on e-Samudra, medical practitioner module, unified ship recycling credit portal; 40% scrap value credit for ship owners
Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched the logistics port performance index (LPPI) for FY25 and four major digital initiatives aimed at improving governance, transparency and ease of doing business across the shipping ecosystem, according to an official statement.
The initiatives were launched during the 37th Foundation Day celebrations of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
The LPPI, developed under the Sagar Aankalan framework, is a national benchmarking mechanism designed to assess and improve the operational performance of Indian ports.
Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "We have introduced the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2024-25. It is a major step towards improving the efficiency, transparency and global competitiveness of Indian ports." He said that by promoting continuous improvement and global benchmarking, it will strengthen India's position as a leading maritime power.
The LPPI evaluates ports across three cargo segments - dry bulk, liquid bulk and container cargo - using operational indicators such as cargo handled, vessel turnaround time, berth idle time, pre-berthing waiting time, container dwell time and ship berth day output.
The framework assigns equal weightage to absolute performance and year-on-year improvement, encouraging continuous enhancement of port operations.
Alongside the LPPI, Sonowal launched four digital initiatives developed by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to improve service delivery, transparency and accountability for seafarers and maritime stakeholders.
The initiatives include a 24x7 grievance redressal module under the e-Navik platform, a ship registration module on the e-Samudra platform, a medical practitioner module and a unified ship recycling credit note module.
The statement said another key reform unveiled during the event was the unified ship recycling portal for the ship recycling credit scheme, part of the government's ₹70,000-crore maritime development package announced in 2025.
Under the scheme, ship owners recycling vessels at Hong Kong Convention-compliant Indian yards can receive a credit note equivalent to 40% of the vessel's scrap value, redeemable against new shipbuilding projects in India.