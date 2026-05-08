JSW Infra Q4 Profit Falls 18% to ₹423.67 Cr

JSW Infrastructure on Friday posted an 18% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹423.67 crore in the March quarter of FY 2025-26.
It had reported a net profit of ₹515.58 crore for the January-March period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income rose to ₹1,612 crore from ₹1,371.90 crore in the year-ago quarter, while expenses rose to ₹1,041.69 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹790.55 crore.
The board also approved the appointment of Padmini Kant Mishra as Executive Vice President - Terminals with immediate effect.
JSW Infrastructure Ltd, a part of the JSW Group, is India’s second-largest private commercial port operator.
The company, in a statement, said it handled 31.6 million tonnes cargo in the March quarter, up 1% over the same period a year ago.
The volume increase was mainly due to strong performance at South West Port, Dharamtar Port and Jaigarh Port on the back of higher volumes of anchor customers, along with contributions from interim operations at the Tuticorin Terminal and the JNPA Liquid Terminal, it added.
The statement also said this growth was partly offset by lower volumes at the Fujairah facility due to disruptions arising from the ongoing Middle East conflict, as well as cargo deferments at Indian operations, particularly during the month of March, driven by lower availability of vessels and higher freight costs.
"However, the situation has improved significantly from April 2026 onwards, with vessel availability normalising and operations stabilising across our Ports and Terminals," it said.
During the year, the company handled cargo volumes of 122 million tonnes, registering a 4% growth over the last year.