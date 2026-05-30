New Report Warns of Immediate Climate Risks Across India's 11,000 km Coastline

Focusing on near-term projections (2021-2040) the study provides actionable insights for policymakers and local communities, using CMIP6* model projections corrected for regional bias to improve accuracy. The report warns that the window for adaptation is rapidly narrowing as the 1.5°C warming threshold is expected to be reached across India’s administrative regions in the near future. “Climate change is not some distant future challenge—it is the reality of today. 2040 is just 14 years away,” said Anurag Behar, CEO, Azim Premji Foundation. “This dataset brings to life the impacts of climate change with much greater immediacy, highlighting how we must restructure our infrastructure and governance to ensure we collectively address this crisis.” The report traces how specific changes—from rising wet-bulb temperatures in Kerala to intensifying monsoons in Maharashtra—are already rendering traditional knowledge systems, like the Nakaih wind calendar, unreliable. It aims to provide the foundational data necessary for local authorities to build district-level resilience.