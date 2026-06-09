Sensex, Nifty Rebound in Early Trade Tracking Recovery in Global Markets

"Crude oil prices have stabilised following the easing of hostilities between Israel and Iran, offering some relief to energy markets. However, prices remain elevated, with crude trading in the $90–91 per barrel range, keeping concerns around inflation, import costs and the broader macroeconomic outlook firmly in focus," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said, In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index rebounded and were trading higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted marginally lower.