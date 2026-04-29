US Fed Meeting Today: Time, Expectations & Where to Watch Jerome Powell Speech

The US Federal Reserve will announce its April 2026 policy decision today, with rates expected to stay unchanged
Inflation and geopolitical tensions are keeping rate-cut expectations in check
Investors will watch Jerome Powell’s remarks for cues on the policy outlook
All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve’s April 2026 policy meeting today, as markets look for signals on the next move in interest rates. In its last meeting on March 17–18, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept rates unchanged, holding the benchmark Fed funds rate steady in the 3.5% to 3.75% range.
So far in 2026, the central bank has continued with a cautious, steady approach after a series of rate cuts in 2024 and 2025.
This meeting is also being closely watched amid speculation that it could be one of the final policy decisions under Chair Jerome Powell, whose current term ends on May 15. Reports suggest he may remain on the Fed’s Board of Governors until January 2028.
Inflation and Growth Concerns
The policy meeting comes at a sensitive moment for the US economy. Inflation has picked up again, rising to around 3.3%, while labour market strength has started to soften. Rising geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing US-Iran conflict, have added further uncertainty to the outlook.
Higher energy prices linked to the conflict have contributed to the recent spike in inflation, complicating the Federal Reserve’s task of balancing price stability with economic growth. At the same time, slowing job creation is raising concerns about weakening economic momentum.
Rate Outlook Remains Unchanged
Market participants widely expect the Federal Reserve to maintain its current stance and keep rates unchanged. Policymakers are likely to remain cautious, as persistent inflation reduces the scope for near-term rate cuts despite slowing growth indicators.
The Fed typically lowers rates when economic activity and employment weaken significantly, but sustained inflation pressures often delay such easing decisions.
Timings and Live Updates
The policy statement is scheduled for release at 2 pm ET on April 29, followed by Jerome Powell’s press conference. For investors in India, the announcement will come at around 11:30 pm, with the press conference beginning near midnight, according to the official schedule.
Investors can follow the live address through the official Federal Reserve website and its verified YouTube channel.