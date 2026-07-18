Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a 6.8% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹7,167 crore for the fiscal year's first quarter ended June 2026.
Its revenue from operations was up 10.7% at ₹34,212 crore compared to ₹30,882 crore in the year-ago period.
Meanwhile, Jio Platforms, which houses digital and telecom businesses, posted a 9.2% increase in profit after tax to ₹7,764 crore in the first quarter, driven by sustained gains in subscriber market share, ARPU and sales of digital services.
"The Digital Services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15% Y-o-Y," Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.
Last month, Jio Platforms filed draft papers for what is tipped to be India's largest-ever initial public offering, with a potential fundraise widely estimated at around $4 billion (about ₹37,700 crore).