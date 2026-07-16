Tech Mahindra Q1 Net profit Rises 28.4% to ₹1,465 Cr

Q1 profit jumps 28% to ₹1,465 crore
Revenue rises 17.7%; deal wins stay above $1 billion
Headcount falls, while attrition stands at 11.8%
IT services company Tech Mahindra on Thursday posted a 28.4% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at ₹1,465 crore.
The company's revenue from operations was up 17.7% at about 15,712 crore during the quarter just ended.
Total headcount at 146,760 was 863 people lower quarter-on-quarter, while the IT attrition stood at 11.8% on an LTM (last twelve months) basis.
In dollar terms, the Q1FY27 revenue at USD 1,660 million came in 2.2% higher sequentially and was up 6.1% on a year-on-year basis in reported terms.
"YoY (year on year) growth of 6.1% coupled with three consecutive quarters of deal wins exceeding $1 billion dollars underscores the resilience of our business and the growing relevance of our offerings," Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said in the company's earnings release.
He highlighted that "equally encouraging" is the continued deepening of client relationships, with a $50 million-plus client base up by seven, and all verticals delivering growth on a year-on-year basis.
Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said that the company delivered a strong Q1 performance with broad-based growth, margin expansion, and disciplined working capital management, reflecting consistent execution and sustained business momentum.
"We remain committed to building a future-ready organisation through continued investments in differentiated capabilities, domain-specific and sovereign AI, platforms, and talent - while maintaining a clear focus on growth and operational rigour," Anand said.