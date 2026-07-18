Andhra Govt Constitutes Implementation Panel for Amaravati Economic Region

The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted an implementation committee for the Amaravati Economic Region (AER) to coordinate planning, investments and infrastructure projects across nine districts.
The Amaravati Economic Region comprises NTR, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Markapuram districts, and aims to transform them into an integrated and globally competitive economic region.
"The state government has constituted an Implementation Committee for the AER to accelerate coordinated planning, investments and infrastructure development across nine districts," said Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, S Suresh Kumar in an official press release on Friday.
According to Kumar, the initiative seeks to promote balanced regional development, improve connectivity, attract domestic and global investments, generate employment and facilitate infrastructure planning beyond administrative boundaries.
The framework will also support the development of industrial and logistics parks, economic clusters, innovation hubs and strategic infrastructure while ensuring coordination among government departments and private investors.
The government said the regional approach would ensure that economic growth generated by Amaravati extends to cities, towns and emerging growth centres across all nine districts.
The committee will be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of the AER, while the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner will serve as Member-Convener along with district collectors and municipal commissioners.
Kumar said the committee marked a transition from regional planning to coordinated execution by integrating infrastructure, industrial growth, logistics and investment promotion.
It would provide a common platform to resolve implementation issues and prioritise projects based on economic impact, employment potential, investment prospects and implementation readiness.
The committee will prepare an implementation roadmap, monitor infrastructure and industrial projects, and facilitate resolution of inter-departmental issues, land matters and regulatory bottlenecks affecting project execution.
It will also coordinate with central ministries, financial institutions and development agencies to mobilise resources while aligning regional planning with APCRDA, Regional Development Authorities and Urban Local Bodies.
A digital monitoring system will track project progress, investments and employment generation, with implementation reviewed every month to ensure adherence to timelines and improve accountability, the release added.