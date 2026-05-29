RBI's Balance Sheet Size Grows 20.6 pc to ₹91.97 Lakh Crore in FY26

"The value of gold (including gold deposits) held as an asset of Banking Department increased by 63.6% from ₹4,31,624.80 crore as on March 31, 2025, to ₹7,06,162.36 crore as on March 31, 2026," it said, and added the increase was due to an increase in the price of gold and depreciation of INR vis-à-vis USD.