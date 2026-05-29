RBI's Balance Sheet Size Grows 20.6 pc to ₹91.97 Lakh Crore in FY26

RBI balance sheet up 20.6% to ₹91.97 lakh cr; domestic investments +44.9%, gold +63.8%, foreign investments +7.9%
Income +26.4%, expenditure +102.4%; surplus up 6.7% to ₹2,86,588 Cr; ₹1,09,379 Cr transferred to Contingency Fund
Gold at 880.52 tonnes (312.32 Issue Dept, 568.20 Banking Dept); currency printing down to ₹4,875 Cr, employee cost up to ₹10,136 Cr
Reserve Bank's balance sheet swelled to ₹91.97 lakh crore at the end of March 2026, up 20.6% year-on-year, due to a rise in domestic investments as well as gold and foreign investments, according to the central bank's annual report released on Friday.
The balance sheet size increased by ₹15,71,699.15 crore from ₹76,25,421.93 crore as on March 31, 2025, to ₹91,97,121.08 crore as on March 31, 2026, RBI's Annual Report for 2025-26 said.
The Increase on the assets side was due to a rise in domestic investments, gold and foreign investments by 44.9%, 63.8% and 7.9%, respectively.
On liabilities side, revaluation accounts, notes issued, deposits and other liabilities increased by 63.4%, 11.8%, 11.6% and 21.1%, respectively, the report said.
Domestic assets constituted 29.1% and foreign currency assets, gold (including gold deposit and gold held in India), loans and advances to financial institutions outside India, constituted 70.9% of total assets as on March 31, 2026, as against 25.7% and 74.3%, respectively, as on March 31, 2025.
"Income for the year increased by 26.4%, and expenditure increased by 102.4%. The year ended with an overall surplus of ₹2,86,588.46 crore as against ₹2,68,590.07 crore in the previous year, showing an increase of 6.7%," RBI said.
The central bank further said no provision was made towards the Asset Development Fund (ADF).
As on March 31, 2026, the report said total gold held by the Reserve Bank was 880.52 metric tonnes as compared to 879.58 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2025, an increase of 0.94 metric tonnes of gold in the year.
"Of the 880.52 metric tonnes, 312.32 metric tonnes of gold is held as an asset of the Issue Department as compared to 311.38 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2025," it said.
The remaining 568.20 metric tonnes, same as on March 31, 2025, is treated as an asset of the Banking Department, RBI said.
"The value of gold (including gold deposits) held as an asset of Banking Department increased by 63.6% from ₹4,31,624.80 crore as on March 31, 2025, to ₹7,06,162.36 crore as on March 31, 2026," it said, and added the increase was due to an increase in the price of gold and depreciation of INR vis-à-vis USD.
Expenditure on printing of currency notes decreased to ₹4,875.20 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2026 compared to ₹6,372.82 crore in the preceding year. However, employee cost increased from ₹9,146.71 crore to ₹10,136.31 crore in 2025-26.