Air India, IndiGo To Cut 250 Daily Domestic Flights From June Amid Fuel Cost Surge

Airlines are reducing around 250 daily domestic flights from June.
Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are expected to see the biggest impact on major routes.
Higher fuel prices and weak demand are pushing airlines to trim operations and fares may rise further.
India’s domestic aviation sector is set for a temporary slowdown as IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express plan to reduce nearly 250 daily flights from June, according to media reports. The cuts are expected to continue through the summer months till August as airlines deal with rising fuel costs and softer travel demand.
The reduction comes during a busy holiday season when many families travel for vacations. Fewer flights on key routes could lead to crowded schedules and higher ticket prices across major cities.
According to ANI, Air India is expected to reduce nearly 22% of its domestic operations during June and July. The airline currently operates around 500 domestic flights daily, and the move could result in roughly 110 fewer flights every day.
IndiGo, which runs close to 2,200 domestic flights daily, is also planning to trim capacity by 5-7%, according to ANI. The reduction is expected to translate into nearly 110 fewer flights per day.
Major Routes Affected
Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are likely to witness the biggest impact as airlines reduce frequencies on several high-traffic routes. Flights connecting these hubs to cities such as Goa, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Lucknow may operate less frequently in the coming weeks.
Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of Air India, is also scaling back operations. The airline, which operates an all-economy fleet and runs around 340 domestic flights daily, is expected to cut nearly 10% of its domestic services, according to media reports.
Passengers travelling during peak summer months may face limited options, especially during busy travel hours.
Fuel Prices Push Costs Higher
The main reason behind the cuts is the sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. Fuel costs for domestic operations have increased significantly in recent weeks, adding pressure on airline operating expenses.
Airlines have already increased fares on several routes and introduced fuel surcharges ranging between ₹400 and ₹450 per passenger. Industry executives have also pointed to softer demand after the peak summer travel period.
Air India said in a statement cited by India Today that the reductions are temporary and driven by high fuel prices. The airline added that it will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely. Airlines are expected to restore flights once fuel prices stabilise and travel demand improves.