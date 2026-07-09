Premier Energies commissions 5.6 GW solar module plant in Telangana

Premier Energies on Thursday commissioned a 5.6 GW solar module facility in Telangana, set up as part of the company’s ₹12,500 crore capex plan to build capabilities and foray into new business segments.
The company also performed a ground-breaking ceremony for its 6 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility and 18,000 metric tonnes per annum aluminium frames facility, it said in a statement.
Premier Energies said its new 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur in Rangareddy, Telangana, was inaugurated today.
With the commissioning of the new plant, Premier Energies' module manufacturing capacity has reached 11.1 GW to serve domestic and international markets.
The ground-breaking of the 6 GWh BESS and the 18,000 MT per annum aluminium frames plants marks the company’s expansion into allied clean-energy and manufacturing segments.
These projects are expected to strengthen the company’s supply chain and contribute to India’s goal of building a self-reliant clean-energy ecosystem.
Surender Pal Singh Saluja, Chairman, Premier Energies, said: "The facility reflects our commitment to technology, manufacturing excellence and India’s clean-energy future".
Premier Energies is a solar module manufacturer in India with 11.1 GW of module and 3.6 GW cell capacity. The company has received orders worth ₹3,011 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, for the supply of solar cells and modules.
The company is also investing ₹6,000 crore to set up 10 GW ingot and 10 GW wafer capacity to become an integrated solar company.