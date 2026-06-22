K2 Infra Bags ₹390.91 Cr Telangana Road Project

K2 Infra secured a ₹390.91 crore road infrastructure project from the Telangana government.
The work will improve rural connectivity in Bhongir circle.
The project includes construction, strengthening and maintenance of selected roads.
K2 Infra Limited on Monday said it has secured a road infrastructure project worth ₹390.91 crore from Telangana government for the construction, upgradation, strengthening and maintenance of selected PRED roads in the Bhongir Circle under the Telangana Rural Roads Development Programme.
The company in a statement said the project is aimed at improving rural road connectivity in the Bhongir circle and facilitating smoother movement for local residents, businesses, farmers and essential services.
The scope of work includes the development and maintenance of selected road stretches under the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department framework.
The project will be executed through the prescribed structure as per the terms of the award, including the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle and completion of necessary agreement formalities within the defined timeline, it added.
Speaking on the development, Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director, K2 Infra Limited, said, "We are committed to delivering this project with quality, responsibility and a clear focus on supporting regional growth.”