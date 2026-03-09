Why US-Israel Avoid Striking Iran’s Tiny Kharg Island—Explained

Kharg Island, located about 25 km off Iran’s coast, is the main hub of Tehran's oil industry since the 1960s, when it was developed with the help of US oil company Amoco. Around 90% of the country's crude exports pass through it before tankers then travel through the Strait of Hormuz. Reportedly, the island is also said to have a loading capacity of roughly 7 million barrels per day. Despite days of air strikes across Iran, the island’s facilities appear to be operating, the Financial Times reported.