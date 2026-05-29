Near-Term Retail Demand May Remain Sensitive, Medium-Term Outlook Positive: Reliance

Reliance Retail FY26 sales up 12.1% to ₹3,71,085 Cr; near-term demand sensitive but medium-term organised retail outlook positive
RIL plans expansion, efficiency, JioMart hyper-local delivery across 3,100+ stores in 1,200 cities, 5,100+ pincodes
Challenges: limited quality mall/high-street real estate; need to attract, train, retain frontline talent
Near-term demand for the organised retail sector may remain 'sensitive' due to current macro conditions, but it remains positive for medium-term growth, according to the annual report by Reliance Industries, which owns the country's leading retailer Reliance Retail.
India’s consumption environment remains structurally attractive, backed by favourable demographics, rising income levels and expanding digital infrastructure, said RIL in its latest annual report.
"While near-term demand may remain sensitive to macro conditions, medium-term prospects for organised retail remain positive," it said.
In FY26, the value of Sales and Services of Reliance Retail was ₹3,71,085 crore, up 12.1%.
While sharing the outlook of the retail business, RIL said government initiatives, including tax relief measures and supportive economic policies, are expected to improve disposable incomes and support consumption growth.
Reliance Retail said it will continue to focus on network expansion, operational efficiency and customer-centric innovation, while strengthening its integrated ecosystem across physical stores and digital platforms.
"Reliance Retail expects to continue focusing on expansion, operational efficiency, and customer-centric innovation, while strengthening its integrated ecosystem across stores and digital platforms with prudent investments and disciplined risk management," it said Reliance Retail, with its network of over 3,100 stores serving more than 5,100 pincodes across 1,200 cities, is strengthening its e-commerce platform JioMart into hyper-local deliveries, enabling faster order fulfilment, driving customer acquisition and engagement, and supporting operational efficiency, said RIL.
India’s retail sector has been witnessing rapid formalisation, aided by increasing digital adoption, rising urbanisation and changing consumer preferences, with organised players expanding their omnichannel presence to tap growing demand, it said.
However, Reliance Retail also highlighted challenges, including the limited availability of quality malls and high-street real estate suitable for store expansion, along with the continued need to attract, train and retain specialised and frontline talent to support growth, productivity and service standards.