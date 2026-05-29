Near-Term Retail Demand May Remain Sensitive, Medium-Term Outlook Positive: Reliance

"Reliance Retail expects to continue focusing on expansion, operational efficiency, and customer-centric innovation, while strengthening its integrated ecosystem across stores and digital platforms with prudent investments and disciplined risk management," it said Reliance Retail, with its network of over 3,100 stores serving more than 5,100 pincodes across 1,200 cities, is strengthening its e-commerce platform JioMart into hyper-local deliveries, enabling faster order fulfilment, driving customer acquisition and engagement, and supporting operational efficiency, said RIL.