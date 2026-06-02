OYO Parent PRISM Secures Sebi Approval For IPO, Valuation Pegged At $7-8 Bn

For PRISM, this marks its third attempt at going public. The company first filed for an INR 8,430 Cr IPO in 2021 at a reported valuation of up to $12 Bn. However, the listing did not materialise after SEBI returned its draft papers in 2022 seeking updated disclosures, prompting the company to revisit its public market plans. It later filed a confidential DRHP in March 2023 for a smaller public issue, which it withdrew in May 2024 amid plans to refinance its debt and refile the offer documents.