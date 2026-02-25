IPO-Bound OYO Parent PRISM Appoints Former SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to Board

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, PRISM said, "Ajay ji brings depth in capital-markets regulation, governance, and public-institution stewardship, and his experience will be invaluable as PRISM strives to scale while strengthening governance standards and long-term accountability." On December 31, PTI reported that PRISM has filed preliminary papers with market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 6,650 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) using a confidential route, citing people familiar with the development.