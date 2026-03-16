Oscars 2026: What’s Inside the $350,000 Gift Bag? Luxury Trips, Arctic Villas & More

Every year, some Academy Awards nominees receive the ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag filled with luxury trips, wellness treatments and lifestyle products
The $350,000 Oscars gift bag showcases luxury trips, wellness services and premium products from participating brands
Brands include their products and services in the Oscars nominee gift bag to gain publicity during awards season
The spotlight at the Academy Awards does not only shine on the winners. Every year, a select group of nominees walk away with a lavish perk, the famous ‘Everyone Wins’ nominee gift bag packed with luxury travel, wellness treatments and high-end lifestyle products.
The six-figure hamper has become a talking point during awards season. Valued at roughly $350,000 this year, the collection highlights how brands use Hollywood’s biggest night to showcase exclusive experiences and premium services to a global audience.
The gift bag is prepared by Distinctive Assets, which has produced the package for years. Although widely associated with the Academy Awards ceremony, the hamper has no official connection with the awards organisers.
Instead, companies give their products and services so they can get attention during the awards season. From luxury holidays to beauty treatments, the gift bag mixes premium experiences with brand promotion.
Who Will Receive the Oscars Gift Bag?
The popular gift bag usually goes to nominees in the four acting categories and the best director category. They may not win the golden trophy, but they still receive a luxury hamper that has become almost as famous as the awards themselves at the Academy Awards.
Several high-profile nominees are expected to receive the bag this year, including Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Delroy Lindo, Emma Stone, Josh Safdie and Josh Safdie.
The idea behind the bag is simple. While only one nominee wins in each category, organisers of the hamper aim to ensure that everyone receives something memorable from the awards season.
Over the years, the ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag has become a pop-culture talking point of its own. Each year, people remain curious about the luxury trips and unusual items celebrities receive in the hamper.
What Luxury Trips Are Included?
Travel experiences form the most expensive part of this year’s hamper. The package includes several exclusive getaways designed to offer nominees a luxurious escape after the awards season frenzy.
One of the key gifts is a stay at a luxury villa in Ibiza that can host up to 16 guests. Another package includes a villa experience in Costa Rica.
Nominees can also access a wellness retreat designed to promote rest and recovery. A 10-day restorative programme in Sri Lanka is part of the package, offering relaxation and holistic treatments.
Another standout travel experience includes an exclusive Arctic villa getaway with views of the Northern Lights. These high-value holidays contribute significantly to the estimated price of the gift bag.
What Gifts Are Included?
Beyond travel, the bag features an extensive range of wellness and cosmetic treatments. These include sculpt-and-lift facials, body sculpting procedures and luxury smile makeover services.
One unusual addition this year is a complimentary consultation for a prenuptial agreement from a California family law firm. The inclusion reflects how brands use the bag to promote services that may not usually appear in celebrity gift hampers.
The hamper also contains several luxury lifestyle items. These range from Japanese-inspired luggage sets and vegan handbags to fountain pens and premium gourmet gift boxes designed for movie-night indulgence.
A variety of beauty and wellness products also fill the package, including skincare, perfume and sun protection items. Other quirky additions include speciality tea collections, edible gold crystals and a holistic portrait photography session.
However, there is a catch. In the United States, many gifts count as taxable income, so recipients may have to report them to the Internal Revenue Service, though the luxury hamper still remains a major highlight of the Academy Awards each year.