Dabur to Acquire Minority Stake in Luxury Skincare D2C RAS Beauty

The FMCG major will invest in premium direct-to-consumer brand RAS Beauty to strengthen its presence in luxury skincare

PTI
Dabur
Photo: Dabur
Homegrown FMCG maker Dabur on Monday announced an investment of Rs 60 crore to acquire a minority stake in D2C company RAS Beauty.

Its investment platform, Dabur Ventures has signed a definitive agreement to acquire minority stake in new-age luxury skincare D2C company, said a joint statement.

Founded by three women, RAS Beauty is a Raipur-based digital first, fast growing “Farm-to-Face” luxury skincare brand with a presence in the natural beauty segment. Its key products, which include face elixirs, serums, and moisturisers, are infused with essential oils and nature-derived actives.

Dabur India Executive Director – Group Head Corporate Strategy Abhinav Dhall, said: “RAS offers a distinct skincare value proposition at the confluence of nature, science and luxury. We believe that the premium beauty segment will witness strong growth in the coming decade, and RAS Beauty is well-positioned to capture the emerging opportunity." RAS Beauty has a CAGR of around 75 per cent in three years with an ARR of approximately Rs 100 crore.

This is also the first investment from Dabur Ventures, which was launched in October 2025 with an intent to acquire a stake in high-potential, new-age D2C businesses.

RAS Beauty co-founder and CEO Shubhika Jain said: "This investment will enable us to accelerate our omnichannel presence, deepen our R&D capabilities, and invest in brand and team building, all in pursuit of our longer-term goal of making RAS a leading name in Indian luxury skincare, at home and globally, while staying true to our core values." Dabur Ventures has been set up with a capital allocation of Rs 500 crore to invest in ventures operating in Personal Care, Health Care, Wellness Foods, Beverages, and Ayurveda.

