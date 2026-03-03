Dabur to Acquire Minority Stake in Luxury Skincare D2C RAS Beauty

RAS Beauty co-founder and CEO Shubhika Jain said: "This investment will enable us to accelerate our omnichannel presence, deepen our R&D capabilities, and invest in brand and team building, all in pursuit of our longer-term goal of making RAS a leading name in Indian luxury skincare, at home and globally, while staying true to our core values." Dabur Ventures has been set up with a capital allocation of Rs 500 crore to invest in ventures operating in Personal Care, Health Care, Wellness Foods, Beverages, and Ayurveda.