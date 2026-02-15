Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Cancels India AI Summit Visit

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang cancels India visit due to unforeseen reasons
Senior leadership team to attend India AI Summit instead
Company reiterates long-term commitment to India’s AI ecosystem
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was supposed to deliver a keynote address at the India AI Summit, will not be travelling to Delhi next week due to unforeseen circumstances. The company’s communications team, in an official statement, made the announcement.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jensen Huang is unable to travel to India at this time. NVIDIA remains deeply committed to the AI Impact Summit and to India’s rapidly advancing AI ecosystem,” the statement read.
"A senior NVIDIA delegation, led by Executive Vice President Jay Puri, will be on ground to celebrate India’s exceptional AI researchers, start-ups, developers, and the partners building the nation’s AI infrastructure,” it added.
Huang, who is the CEO of one of the world’s largest AI chip design companies, was set to be one of the biggest attractions at the summit. The summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to take place from February 16-20.
India AI Summit
The summit will see many global heads of state and CEOs from firms like Google Deepmind, Anthropic, Adobe, Salesforce, Qualcomm, and FedEx converge, and India hopes that the power-packed event will lead to a consensus declaration.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to enable global democratisation of AI and bridging the AI divide, support the development of indigenous and local AI solutions, enable development of 'AI for Good solutions' across healthcare, agriculture, governance, and importantly, align global standards and models of AI governance and innovation to the needs of the developing world.
Seven working groups will deliver summit outcomes that demonstrate AI's impact across people, planet, and progress.
These working groups focus on AI for economic growth and social good, inclusion for social empowerment, safe and trusted AI, human capital, science, democratising AI resources and resilience, innovation and efficiency.
Other prominent names that are widely expected at the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva as well as industry bigwigs such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, PTI reported.
India expects a number of countries from the global south to join the global dialogue this time, including many from Africa and Latin America.