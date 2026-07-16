  1. home
  2. News
  3. Indias social protection coverage reaches over 100 crore citizens in 2026 mandaviya

India's Social Protection Coverage Reaches Over 100 Crore Citizens in 2026: Mandaviya

Houngbo followed up the video message with a post on X congratulating India on the outcome of the ministerial meeting

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
India's social protection coverage reaches over 100 crore citizens in 2026: Mandaviya
info_icon

 India's social protection coverage increased to over 100 crore citizens in 2026, up from 25 crore in 2015, according to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The minister, in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, highlighted the landmark validation of the country's social security landscape by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

"India breaches 1 billion mark in Social Protection Coverage!" Mandaviya wrote on X, thanking ILO Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo "for acknowledging India's efforts towards expanding social protection coverage".

The Family Office Playbook

4 July 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

In the same post, the minister laid out the scale of the shift: "Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India's social protection coverage has grown from 25 crore citizens (19%) in 2015 to over 100 crore citizens (68.4%) in 2026, reflecting the Modi government's commitment to Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

Related Content
Related Content

The numbers mark one of the steepest expansions of social security coverage recorded anywhere, taking India from covering less than a fifth of its population a little over a decade ago, to covering more than two-thirds of it today.

India was conferred with the prestigious International Social Security Association (ISSA) Award 2025 for 'Outstanding Achievement in Social Security' in Malaysia in October 2025, for the expansion of social security coverage from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, reaching over 940 million citizens as of last year, as noted by the ILO.

The new milestone was formally recognised by the ILO's Director-General in a video message to the 12th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday, held under India's BRICS Chairship 2026.

"According to ILO running estimates, India's social protection system now reaches 1 billion people. This milestone offers lessons that can be shared through South-South cooperation," Houngbo said in his message.

Houngbo followed up the video message with a post on X congratulating India on the outcome of the ministerial meeting.

"I congratulate India on the successful conclusions of the #BRICS Labour & Employment Ministers' Meetings," he said, adding that preparing labour markets for the future requires a focus on social protection, skills, & harnessing digitalisation for decent work.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×