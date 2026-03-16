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Naredco Partners with Realty Portal Magicbricks for Research, Mkt Intelligence in Property Sector

The partnership aims to empower consumers, investors, and policymakers alike to navigate a complex market with clarity and confidence

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PTI
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Godrej Property
Naredco partners with realty portal Magicbricks for research, mkt intelligence in property sector Photo: Godrej Property
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Realtors' body Naredco has tied up with realty portal Magicbricks for data analytics, research and market intelligence.

According to a joint statement, Magicbricks has signed a partnership agreement with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to institutionalise research-led conversations, structured policy dialogue, and large-scale knowledge dissemination.

Under the one-year memorandum of understanding (MoU), Magicbricks will serve as the knowledge partner and official broadcast partner via MBTV for Naredco initiatives. They will bring research reports and various monthly co-branded newsletters.

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Naredco Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani said: "The Indian real estate industry stands at a pivotal juncture, transforming into a transparent, data-driven, and institutionally robust sector. With tightening regulatory frameworks and more organised capital flows, access to accurate and timely market data has become indispensable".

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The partnership aims to empower consumers, investors, and policymakers alike to navigate a complex market with clarity and confidence.

Naredco President Parveen Jain said, "Our partnership with Magicbricks enables us to combine on-ground developer insights with robust market intelligence and digital reach".

Magicbricks has monthly traffic exceeding 2 crores and an active base of over 15 lakh property listings. It also provides other real estate services, including home loans, interiors, movers & packers, and expert advice.

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