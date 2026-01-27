Nationwide Bank Strike Today: Will SBI, PNB and Bank of Baroda Remain Open?

Nationwide strike by public sector bank employees disrupted services, hitting branch operations at state-run lenders
Following three consecutive holiday closures, today’s strike may leave customers without branch access for a fourth day
Services at many public sector bank branches may be limited on 27 January due to strike
Banking services across India might be disrupted today after public sector bank employees announced a nationwide strike. It was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The protest is expected to affect branch-level operations, particularly in state-run lenders.
The strike comes after banks remained shut for three consecutive days due to the fourth Saturday, Sunday and Republic Day. With today’s walkout, several customers may face a fourth straight day without full branch access.
The strike is likely to reduce services at many public sector bank branches. The level of disruption may vary by location depending on staff participation.
Major lenders have already cautioned customers about possible inconvenience. Several banks also informed stock exchanges that routine operations could face delays despite internal arrangements.
Public Banks Hit
The strike is expected to impact leading public sector banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Union Bank and Canara Bank.
State Bank of India said it has taken steps to maintain operations but acknowledged that services may still be affected. The bank flagged the possibility of reduced "productivity" in a regulatory filing issued ahead of the strike.
Customers visiting branches for cash transactions, cheque-related work or account services may encounter delays or closures. Administrative tasks that require staff presence are also likely to slow down.
Cash shortages may be seen at select ATMs if refilling is delayed, even as banks rule out a wider outage for now.
What Works, What Does Not?
Private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank are expected to function normally. Their employees are not part of the unions supporting the strike.
Digital services such as Unified Payments Interface payments (UPI), internet banking and mobile apps will continue to work normally across both public and private banks.
Why PSB Employees Are on Strike?
The strike centres on long-pending demands from bank unions, including the implementation of a five-day work week. Union leaders say discussions with the chief labour commissioner earlier this month failed to deliver a breakthrough.
Employees are also seeking formal notification to declare all Saturdays as bank holidays, a proposal discussed during the 12th Bipartite Settlement with the Indian Banks’ Association last year. For now, banks continue to operate on select Saturdays each month, which remains a key point of contention.