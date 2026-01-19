  1. home
PNB Q3 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹5,100 Cr

The bank had earned a net profit of ₹4,508 crore in the same quarter a year ago

PTI
PNB Q3 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹5,100 Cr
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a 13% improvement in net profit to ₹5,100 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The bank had earned a net profit of ₹4,508 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income rose to ₹37,253 crore from ₹34,752 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income during the quarter also rose to ₹32,231 crore from ₹31,340 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio moderated to 3.19% from 4.09% a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.32% against 0.41% at the end of the third quarter last fiscal.

During the quarter, its capital adequacy ratio increased to 16.77% compared to 15.41% in December 2024.

