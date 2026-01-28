Asian Paints Shares Slip 7% As Q3 Results Flag Weak Demand Recovery

In the near term, Asian Paints expects mid-single-digit sales growth, driven by volume growth of around 8–10%, partly offset by a 4–5% negative impact from pricing and product mix. This trend was also evident in the second and third quarters. The company noted prolonged weakness in industry demand as consumers paint less frequently and allocate more spending to other discretionary items. The negative product mix impact is expected to persist over the next few quarters and may extend into FY27.