Capri Global Capital Evaluating Fund Raise Of Up To $550 Mn

Retail-focused non-banking financial company Capri Global Capital, widely known as Capri Loans, is evaluating a large fund raise through a combination of primary and secondary share issuance, according to a Moneycontrol report.
The company's promoters are looking to raise between $450 million (₹4,284 crore) and $550 million (₹5,236 crore), the report said. While the firm currently intends to pursue both primary and secondary routes, no final decision has been taken yet, as the plan is still at an early stage.
The promoters are open to diluting a minority stake and bringing in a marquee private equity investor or a sovereign wealth fund. The company has been expanding rapidly, citing the quick growth of its gold loan book as an example.
Promoter Stake And Advisors
As per the latest stock exchange data, Capri Global's promoters hold around 59.92% stake in the company. Based on the firm's market capitalisation of ₹22,331 crore at the end of trade on August 10, this promoter stake is valued at around ₹13,380 crore.
Investment banks Citi and Jefferies have been appointed as joint advisors for the proposed transaction. Outreach to potential investors is expected to begin in the coming weeks, the report added, though the size and structure of the deal could change as deliberations continue.
In an interview with ET NOW in May, founder and managing director Rajesh Sharma said the company is targeting assets under management of ₹55,000 crore by FY28, driven largely by growth in gold loans and co-lending partnerships.
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Capri Global had previously raised ₹2,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in June 2025. Commenting on the fundraise at the time, Sharma had said, "The successful closure of our ₹2,000 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) marks a pivotal step forward for Capri Global Capital. This capital infusion strengthens our ability to tap into high-potential lending segments, deepen our geographic footprint, and accelerate investments in AI and data science. It also enhances our capital base, opens new avenues to diversify our borrowings, and reinforces our liability franchise."
The company's share price has risen more than 32% over the past six months. State-run insurer LIC holds nearly 8% stake in the firm.
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According to its latest consolidated quarterly results, Capri Global reported net sales of ₹1,576.48 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, up 57.05% from ₹1,003.79 crore a year earlier. Net profit for the quarter rose 102% to ₹353.38 crore, compared to ₹174.90 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA stood at ₹1,085.25 crore, up 67.3% from ₹648.67 crore a year ago.
At a board meeting held on March 10, 2026, the company had approved a separate plan to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through the public issue of redeemable, rated, secured, listed non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches.
Capri Global focuses on underserved tier-2 to tier-4 markets. As of June 30, 2026, the company had an AUM of over ₹40,000 crore, serving more than 7.6 lakh customers through over 1,400 branches and a workforce of more than 13,700 employees, according to its LinkedIn page.
The firm offers secured loans across four segments, gold loans, MSME loans, construction finance and housing loans, with the last offered through its subsidiary Capri Global Housing Finance Limited. It also runs fee-based businesses, including insurance distribution and car loan distribution through its subsidiary, Capri Loans Car Platform.