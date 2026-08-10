Capri Global Capital Evaluating Fund Raise Of Up To $550 Mn

Capri Global had previously raised ₹2,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in June 2025. Commenting on the fundraise at the time, Sharma had said, "The successful closure of our ₹2,000 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) marks a pivotal step forward for Capri Global Capital. This capital infusion strengthens our ability to tap into high-potential lending segments, deepen our geographic footprint, and accelerate investments in AI and data science. It also enhances our capital base, opens new avenues to diversify our borrowings, and reinforces our liability franchise."