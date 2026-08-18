Anthropic’s Revenue Run Rate Hits $65 Bn As IPO Plans Gain Momentum

Anthropic’s revenue run rate reached $65 billion by the end of July.
The AI company’s run rate had crossed $47 billion in May, highlighting its rapid growth.
Anthropic has confidentially filed for an IPO and could make its Wall Street debut as early as this fall.
Anthropic is now on a pace to generate more than $65 billion in annualised revenue, marking a more than sevenfold increase from its pace at the end of last year, according to a Bloomberg report.
The company’s revenue run rate, which projects full-year revenue based on a shorter period, reached $65 billion by the end of July, the people said. Anthropic shared the figure with investors as part of a regular update.
The sharp rise in Anthropic’s revenue run rate comes as the company prepares for a potential public listing. The company has confidentially filed paperwork for an IPO and could make its Wall Street debut as soon as this fall, potentially ahead of rival OpenAI, the news agency reported.
Anthropic’s Revenue Growth Accelerates
Anthropic’s revenue run rate had crossed $9 billion in late 2025 before reaching $47 billion in May. The latest figure shows how quickly demand for its AI products has grown in recent months.
The company reported preliminary revenue of more than $11.5 billion in its latest completed quarter, up sharply from $787 million in the same period in 2025, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.
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Anthropic also reported positive adjusted operating income for the quarter, the documents showed. The company has gained ground with AI tools designed to handle complex tasks, particularly coding.
IPO Plans Move Into Focus
Anthropic was valued at $965 billion following a funding round in May, making it one of the world's largest private companies and briefly putting its valuation above that of OpenAI.
The company has been meeting investors ahead of a potential IPO and is working with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on the listing, the news agency previously reported.
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An IPO could help Anthropic access more capital as AI companies spend heavily on advanced models and infrastructure. OpenAI has also confidentially filed for a public listing, while Chinese AI company DeepSeek is preparing for a potential IPO.
If Anthropic makes its debut this fall, it could become the first of the three AI companies to access the public markets, with OpenAI and DeepSeek also preparing for potential listings.