Meta’s California Legal Battle: What’s At Stake For Facebook And Instagram

A coalition of state attorneys general alleges that Meta designed Facebook and Instagram to encourage harmful and addictive behaviour among children and teenagers.
The lawsuit targets features including infinite scrolling, autoplay, beauty filters and engagement-driven recommendation algorithms, rather than liability for individual user posts.
Beyond potentially massive damages, the states are seeking court-ordered changes to Meta's handling of children's data and the design of its platforms.
Meta is facing a major legal challenge in California over allegations that Facebook and Instagram are deliberately designed in ways that encourage addictive and harmful behaviour among children and teenagers.
A coalition of 29 state attorneys general is taking on the social media giant in federal court in Oakland. The case could result in substantial financial penalties, but its bigger implications could come from court orders requiring Meta to change how its platforms are designed, how children's data is handled and how recommendation systems operate.
Opening arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, with California, Colorado, New Jersey and Kentucky leading the case. The states are pursuing claims under federal and state laws, including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and consumer protection statutes.
Why Is Meta Facing Trial?
The states allege that Meta knowingly uses product features that encourage young users to spend more time on its platforms while failing to adequately protect children and teenagers.
The case focuses less on individual posts uploaded by users and more on Meta's own product and design choices. These include features such as infinite scrolling, autoplay, disappearing content, beauty filters and recommendation algorithms designed to maximise engagement.
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That distinction could be legally significant because Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has traditionally provided online platforms with broad protection from liability for content posted by third parties.
The states are instead arguing that Meta can be held responsible for decisions it makes in designing and operating its own products.
How New Mexico Changed The Stakes
The California case follows a major legal victory for New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.
A New Mexico jury previously found Meta liable under the state's unfair practices law over allegations concerning child safety and sexual exploitation. The company was initially ordered to pay $375 million, followed by another $567 million directed to an abatement fund.
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The total financial consequences approached $1 billion. Meta has rejected the findings and said it plans to appeal.
Torrez has argued that the strategy could be replicated in larger states. He said that while New Mexico has a population of around 2 million, the financial consequences could be much larger in states such as California, Florida, Texas and New York.
Meta has disputed the allegations, arguing that the states lack sufficient evidence and that the financial demands are excessive.
What Could The Court Force Meta To Change?
The potential remedies could prove more important than the damages.
The states are seeking court orders that could require Meta to make changes to its platforms across the US. If violations of COPPA are established, they want Meta to remove personal information relating to children under 13 and delete algorithms and models trained using that information.
The states are also seeking restrictions on certain platform features under consumer protection laws.
That could affect core elements of Facebook and Instagram's user experience, including engagement-driven recommendation systems and features that encourage users to remain on the platforms for longer periods.
Such orders would go beyond compensation and potentially require changes to Meta's underlying product design and data practices.
How Much Could Meta Have To Pay?
The financial exposure is potentially enormous, although the eventual figure would depend on the court's findings and the remedies imposed.
Meta's lawyers have previously estimated that the consolidated litigation could expose the company to as much as $1.4 trillion in damages.
The states have argued that a figure closer to $200 billion would be more realistic.
However, the financial penalty is only one aspect of the case. Legal experts point out that government plaintiffs have greater ability than individual users to seek injunctions and other remedies that could directly affect how a technology company operates.
Why California Matters
The California case comes amid growing legal and regulatory scrutiny of social media companies over their impact on children and teenagers.
Meta, YouTube, TikTok and Snap have faced other lawsuits from families and schools, while Meta and YouTube were found negligent in a separate Los Angeles case earlier this year.
California's case could therefore become an important test of how far governments can go in challenging the design choices of major social media platforms.
For Meta, the stakes extend well beyond a potential damages bill. A ruling against the company could force changes to recommendation algorithms, engagement features, data practices and age-related protections across Facebook and Instagram.
As UCLA technology law expert Julia Powles put it, California carries unusual weight in the US. The outcome could consequently influence not only Meta's finances, but also how its most widely used platforms are designed and regulated.