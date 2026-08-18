135 Years Later, India Rewrites Its Banking Records Law: What Changes

Electronic bank records will be formally recognised as bankers’ books and can be used as evidence, subject to safeguards on accuracy and unauthorised alterations.
Specified police officials can seek customer account information directly from banks without a judicial order, with exceptions for investigations, organised financial crime and national security.
The government can extend the framework to NBFCs, insurers, pension funds and other regulated financial institutions as the financial sector evolves.
Parliament has passed the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill 2026, replacing a banking records framework that dates back to 1891. The new legislation seeks to bring the legal treatment of bank records in line with the way financial institutions now store and manage information, giving digital records a more explicit role in judicial proceedings.
The changes affect how bank records can be presented as evidence, when law enforcement can seek customer account information and how banks and their officials interact with courts.
1. Digital Bank Records Will Be Recognised As Evidence
The most significant change is the formal recognition of electronic and digital records as bankers’ books.
The 1891 law was designed when banks primarily maintained physical ledgers and account books.
Under the new framework, banks will maintain most transaction and account information electronically, and such records can be used as evidence in legal proceedings, subject to prescribed conditions.
The bill also introduces safeguards relating to the accuracy of electronic records and protection against unauthorised alterations, aimed at ensuring that digital information used in court can be considered reliable.
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2. Certified Copies Can Replace Original Records
The legislation retains the existing provision allowing certified copies or extracts of banking records to be submitted as evidence instead of the original books.
This becomes particularly important as banks now handle enormous volumes of digital transaction data. Requiring original records to be produced in every legal proceeding could create significant administrative and logistical burdens.
Certified copies can therefore allow courts to examine relevant banking transactions without requiring banks to produce their entire underlying records.
3. Police Get Wider Access To Customer Account Information
One of the more contentious provisions concerns the ability of law enforcement authorities to obtain banking information.
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The bill allows police officials of specified ranks to requisition customer account details directly from banks without a judicial order. Banks would generally have to inform customers when their information has been accessed.
However, exceptions apply in situations involving an ongoing investigation, organised financial crime or national security concerns, where disclosure to the customer could be withheld.
This provision has prompted concerns among civil society groups and think tanks over customer privacy and the safeguards governing access to financial information.
4. Bank Officials Get Protection From Routine Court Appearances
The bill continues protections for bank officials when their institution is not directly involved in a legal proceeding.
Bank officers generally cannot be compelled to produce bankers’ books or appear in court merely to authenticate routine transactions recorded in those records.
Courts can still require records or an official’s appearance in specific circumstances, including where there is a special reason to question the accuracy of records or where an order for inspection has not been followed.
The provision is intended to reduce the burden on bank employees who might otherwise have to repeatedly appear in court in cases involving routine financial records.
5. Rules Could Extend Beyond Banks
The new framework also gives the Central Government the power to extend its provisions to other financial-sector entities.
This could potentially bring institutions such as NBFCs, insurance companies and pension funds, along with other regulated financial entities, within the scope of the legislation.
The provision gives the government flexibility to adapt the framework as India's financial system evolves and different financial products and institutions become increasingly interconnected.
What Does The New Law Mean?
At its core, the bill attempts to replace a framework designed for paper-based banking with one suited to a digitised financial system.
It makes electronic records easier to use in legal proceedings while reducing the need for bank officials to appear in court for routine matters.
However, the expanded ability of law enforcement to access customer account information without prior judicial intervention introduces a parallel debate over privacy, oversight and safeguards.
The challenge will therefore be to modernise the evidentiary framework without weakening protections around sensitive financial data.