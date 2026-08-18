NSE Seeks ₹5.26 Lakh Cr Valuation Ahead Of September IPO

Regulatory Clearance Delayed By Weeks

NSE had initially hoped to secure sign-off from the Securities and Exchange Board of India on its draft prospectus by early August. That approval has now slipped by around three weeks, largely because SBI Capital Markets was added to the list of selling shareholders, prompting fresh disclosures. Any changes to IPO paperwork trigger a mandatory 21-day window for public comments. As a result, the listing is now likely to hit the market only in the latter half of September, the report said.